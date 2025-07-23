If you are looking to save money on a reliable full-frame camera and don’t need to go mirrorless, the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV remains an outstanding choice. You can now get one refurbished, in ‘excellent condition,’ with the versatile EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM lens at a great price.

The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV maybe nearly a decade old, but it’s a well-made and reliable workhorse that just goes on and on. Its tough, nicely proportioned body houses a full-frame CMOS sensor that boasts a resolution of 30.4MP, and the camera’s processing power means you can shoot full-size raws at 7fps.

Add a native ISO range of 100 to 32,000 expandable to ISO 50-102,400 and a 61 zone AF system, and you have a camera that can still satisfy the most demanding user and photo situation. Despite its age, the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is handy for video too, with options to record in high-resolution 4K as well as Full HD for frame rate options including 60p slow motion.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV at a glance

30.4-million-pixel full-frame CMOS sensor

Dual DIGIC 6 & DIGIC 6+ processors

ISO 100-32,000 (expandable to ISO 50-102,400)

7fps continuous shooting

61-point AF system with 41 cross-type

3.2in, 1,620k-dot touchscreen

DCI 4K 30fps video recording

Built-in Wi-fi, NFC and GPS

