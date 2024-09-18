The Canon EOS R5 was Canon’s flagship full-frame mirrorless camera, and is still one of the best Canon cameras. At the time it was the first to offer 8K 30p video recording, with a 45MP full-frame sensor, and it still delivers those features, as well as high-speed continuous shooting (at 20fps), as well as 4K 120p video recording. It’s available and currently in stock at London Camera Exchange priced at £2999 body only, a saving of over £1000:

However, it’s also available from other retailers as part of Canon Camera Store week, so be sure to look for a local retailer near you, or have a look at the options shown below.

The Canon EOS R5 scored 4.5 stars in our review, and when we reviewed it we said the camera sensor and highly effective in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) system deliver images of exquisite quality. We also found it was intuitive and a joy to use, calling it “one of the best mirrorless cameras that Canon have ever made.”

If you don’t mind buying used, then you could save even more, although do make sure to check how much warranty is available, compared to buying the camera new.

Canon EOS R5 at a glance:

45-million-pixel Dual Pixel CMOS AF sensor

DIGIC X image processor

ISO 100-51,200 (expandable to ISO 50-102,400)

20fps continuous shooting

5,940 selectable autofocus positions

5.76-million-dot electronic viewfinder

8K/30P, 4K/120p, Full HD 60p video

Twin card slot (CFexpress Type B and SD)

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II has been released, offering faster video (8K, 60p), and 30fps continuous shooting, however, if you don’t need these features, then the Canon EOS R5 is amazing value for money.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

