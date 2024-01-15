After the success of its 35mm scanner Black Scale Labs released its new medium format film scanner the BlackBox 120. It is compatible with most DSLR and mirrorless cameras and promises a fast and space-saving solution to help you digitise your negatives in high resolution.

It includes a high-quality Rybozen C400 5×4 inch Light Panel which illuminates your negatives, this light can also be removed and used independently. Above the light, a 120 film carrier is installed. With a lens mounting section, various height extension sections (from 20mm to 150mm) and an extensive set of step-up filter rings (from 32mm up to 82mm,) it can accommodate various formats of 120 film as well as a multitude of lenses up to 140mm.

The BlackBox 120 film scanner is available on Etsy for $309 / £242 (note extra import duty and shipping fees from Germany).

The BlackBox 120 key features:

high-quality light source

universal lens mounting system

various masks

From 35mmc.com

