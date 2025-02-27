Premium British bag maker Billingham has introduced its first ever compact-camera pouch, in the shape of the Billingham TEN-16. It’s specifically designed to hold rangefinder-style models such as the popular Fujifilm X100 series, including the latest X100VI.

More generally, the TEN-16 will accept cameras measuring up to about 14cm wide, 8cm tall, and 7cm deep, including the lens.

Initially at least, Billingham is launching the new bag in four colour combinations:

Black FibreNyte/Black Leather

Burgundy Canvas/Chocolate Leather

Sage FibreNyte/Chocolate Leather

Khaki Canvas/Tan Leather

However, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the bag appear in a wider range of colour options in due course.

This new camera bag is also Billingham’s first to employ a leather shoulder sling – previously it’s used webbing straps. The shoulder strap is removable, with the TEN-16 also sporting leather straps on the back, so that you can attach it to a belt. Alternatively, you can use it as an end-pocket with some of the firm’s larger camera bags.

Like all Billingham bags, the TEN-16 is constructed from premium materials, including the firm’s signature three-layer canvas that’s impermeable to water. This is complemented by full-grain leather and brass fixings. Unsurprisingly, this doesn’t come cheap, with the Billingham TEN-16 set to cost $142 / £129.

Read our Billingham TEN-16 review – the perfect bag for your X100!

From Billingham:

A New Standard in Camera Protection

Billingham TEN-16 in four colours with the Fujifilm X100VI. Image credit: Billingham

The Billingham TEN-16 is meticulously crafted to provide robust protection for camera gear. Featuring Billingham’s renowned three-layer waterproof Canvas or FibreNyte material, coupled with high-density, shock-absorbing foam, the TEN-16 ensures your camera is safe from the elements and accidental impacts. The premium materials are not only durable but also lightweight, making the TEN-16 an ideal choice for photographers on the move.

Compact Yet Spacious

The Billingham TEN-16 offers ample storage space for a compact camera along with essential accessories. Thoughtfully designed with padding to protect your gear, it also includes an internal pocket for quick access to smaller items such as memory cards, cables, or a smartphone. Perfectly sized for the latest Fujifilm X100VI and Leica D-Lux 8, the TEN-16 is an indispensable tool for compact camera enthusiasts.

Ideal for the Photographer on the Go

Over the years, we have received countless enquiries from customers seeking a compact bag for their compact camera, one that doesn’t compromise on protection but offers the flexibility of portability.

The TEN-16 was created with these requests in mind. It’s the perfect fit for professional or amateur photographers who want to travel light, with minimal weight burden.

Designed for those who want to focus on capturing the moment, this small, protective pouch allows photographers to be carefree about the equipment they carry. With just a compact camera and the TEN-16, you can concentrate on your shooting without being weighed down by heavy bags or bulky gear.

Elegance Meets Functionality

True to Billingham’s heritage, the TEN-16 boasts a timeless design that seamlessly blends form and function. Available in a range of classic colour combinations, this camera pouch not only protects but also complements your personal style. Choose from:

The premium leather and brass fittings add a touch of luxury while ensuring lasting durability. One standout feature is the full leather cross-body strap, crafted in a classic design that offers exceptional durability. Over time, the leather develops a unique patina, making each strap special and more distinctive with use. Special attention has been applied to the leather straps to ensure they remain comfortable to wear, even for extended periods.

Tailored Design for Perfection

While the TEN-16 may be compact in size, the Billingham design team invested considerable time and effort into perfecting every aspect of this pouch. Every component is tailor-made specifically for this model, ensuring that the TEN-16 is a premium product through and through. The materials, stitching, and padding have all been selected and engineered to provide the best performance while maintaining the aesthetic qualities Billingham is known for. The result is a perfectly crafted pouch that reflects our commitment to excellence and caters to the unique needs of our customers.

Versatility for Every Adventure

The TEN-16 is designed to adapt to your lifestyle. This compact bag will also fit selected compact binoculars. Whether you are a professional photographer, a hobbyist, or an adventurer, this pouch can be carried on its own using the adjustable shoulder strap. Its compact size makes it an excellent travel companion, providing the perfect solution for photographers or bird watchers who value convenience without compromising on quality.

SPECIFICATIONS