If you are looking for a new challenge for 2025, this camera deal is a good way to get into vlogging and video creation.

Via this Adorama offer, the great-value Sony ZV-E10 has dropped in price to $698. Adorama is also throwing in a 16-50mm Lens, 64GB SD memory card, shoulder bag and 40.5mm filter kit!

As we said in our original review, the Sony ZV-E10 is a low-cost entry-level camera designed for beginner vloggers and smartphone upgraders who want to get more serious about video. It also works as a pretty good 24-megapixel stills camera.

Sony ZV-E10’s articulated 3inch touchscreen

Sony ZV-E10 key features

4K 30fps video recording

Built-in 3-way microphone

3inch fully articulated touchscreen

Product focus / background blur modes

With 4K at up to 30fps, Full HD at up to 120fps and a Slow and Quick Motion mode that allows for time-lapse style video that can be shot as slow as 1fps, there is more than enough for budding vloggers to get stuck in to

See below for more great deals and check out our guide to the best Sony E-mount lenses.