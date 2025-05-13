It doesn’t matter how expensive or capable your new camera, just getting your work noticed these days can be an uphill struggle, particularly for landscape and travel photographers. Images are everywhere.

One option is to use your photography to help others, as it’s a win-win situation. You feel you have accomplished something with your photography, and other people benefit.

In this spirit, top landscape photographer Charlie Waite has teamed up with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) in a unique scheme for auctioning your favourite photos, with all proceeds going to the UK charity.

Charlie’s work hanging in his local optometrist

Charlie is encouraging AP readers to hang a picture in their local independent optometrist/optician, putting a box in the reception area for visitors to submit sealed bids. ‘Simply contact your local optometrist – there are 1000s of independents across the UK – and explain the scheme, and that all money raised goes to the RNIB,’ says Charlie.

‘I started this ‘silent auction’ scheme with my local optician in Dorset a couple of months ago, and bids are steadily coming in. It doesn’t have to be a landscape image, but a framed shot of a local scene is likely to attract more bids. But any eye-catching (in a good way) image will work. You’ll need to get the picture printed and framed – I recommend A2 size – and supply the bid box, but you can get them quite cheaply on Amazon.’

Charlie recommends a silent auction box like this one

Charlie advises giving it at least a couple of months for the bids to accumulate, then you can give the framed print to the highest bidder after they’ve sent the money to the RNIB.

As Charlie notes, many photographers take their vision for granted, but if you lose it through illness or accident, the RNIB is a fantastic resource. If you have any queries or want further information about the RNIB, call 0303 123 9999.

Charlie is also a star speaker at our Festival of Outdoor Photography, taking place from 30 May to June 1st in central London – save money on tickets here, using the discount code FINAL 25