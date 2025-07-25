Fujifilm has announced its Fujikina global photography festival will take place in London this year, over two long weekends: September 18-21, and 25-28.

Launched in 2017, Fujikina has already taken place in such cultural hot spots as Tokyo, New York, Berlin, Stockholm, Prague and Milan, but this is a first for the UK capital.

Highlights of this year’s London Fujikina include masterclasses and workshops, led by top pros such as Tigz Rice and David Shoukry, along with seminars and talks, including one by regular AP contributor and coastal photography specialist Emily Endean.

There will also be ‘meet the expert’ sessions, panel discussions, the opportunity to get your Fujifilm camera checked and cleaned for free, and more.

Emily Endean with the Fujifilm XF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR lens

Meanwhile, photo walks will be hosted by some top street and documentary photographers, including Luke Davies, Dawn Eagleton and Clive Hare (If you are interested in documentary photography in particular don’t miss our Festival of Photography: Documentary, also held in London on August 9th. Get the last remaining discounted tickets here).

There will also be a special exhibition at Fujikina called A World in Colour, organised in partnership with Magnum Photos. This year, Magnum began digitising more than 650,000 colour slides from its archives using Fujfilm’s GFX100 II medium-format cameras. Fujikina takes place in three venues around London’s Covent Garden, including the Fujifilm House of Photography, and tickets start at £10.

Full details, including a detailed PDF of the tickets, schedule and FAQs about Fujikina can be found here.