The Association of Photographers (AOP) together with Hahnemühle have announced the finalists of their 2023 Photography Awards. Out of the 914 entries by 732 photographers across the 10 categories, a total of 107 finalists has emerged.

The Gold and Silver winners of each category, along with those for the AOP Open Award, will be announced live at the AOP Awards Showcase Evening on Thursday 28 September at an event in Shoreditch, London.

You can check out this list of photography competitions to enter in 2023 here.

From the Association of Photographers

AOP CEO Isabelle Doran commented: “It’s like opening a surprise gift box of delights, you’re not sure what you’re going to get but when you open it up you find a delightful myriad of visual treasures. This year’s finalists and winners are a delicious treat for the eyes. We’re also genuinely thrilled to have Hahnemühle’s support for our 38th AOP Photography Awards, as our headline sponsor. There is a natural synergy between our photographers, who use Hahnemühle’s high-quality sustainable Digital Fine Art paper, and the brand, focusing on the physical expression and authenticity of human endeavour and photographic creativity, which is particularly significant at this moment in time.”

Between 3000 and 5000 men, women and children endure the daily search for plastic bottles, cartons and glass, amongst the noxious piles of rubbish, used items that are sold to the middlemen, making them between $2.50 on a good day, or as little as 80 cents, all to simply feed their families. They wear no protective clothing, or gloves, and share the wasteland with giant flesh-eating Maribou birds and wild pigs. These are the people of Dandora. Photo by Sam Barker, Finalist – Portrait.

In judging the sports section, Sport England’s Dr Rashmi Becker MBE said; “I was encouraged by the diversity represented in this year’s images, in the sports category. Different bodies are captured during a variety of physical activities with strong visual narratives of grit, passion and play.”

The Fighting Spirit of South London is about breaking stereotypes and celebrating the humanity and togetherness of inspiring people who walk amongst us. A positive community of individuals/athletes united by commonalities, such as the love of sport, finding a family, loss, trauma and belonging. Photo by Aneesa Dawoojee, Finalist – Sports Category Canon EOS 5D Mark III · f/8 · 1/200s · 24mm · ISO250

National Portrait Gallery Curator, Eva Eicker said; “Judging this year’s category of portraiture was a pleasure and I was also impressed by the themes as well as the captured sensitivity in the portraits. The different approaches provided an important glimpse into people’s life. To me, it’s important about what constitutes a good portrait as well as to provide a different perspective during these difficult times.”

Some of the finalists of the AOP Photography Awards

The effect of war on women – Ukraine by Hannah Maule ffinch

Dr Olena Korotych in the Neonatal room in the bunker of the Poltava City Maternity Hospital. Ukraine (IPPF). Photo by Hannah Maule ffinch, Finalist – Documentary. NIKON D850 · f/4 · 1/125s · 24mm · ISO800

Dr Olena Korotych stands in the Neonatal room in the bunker of the Poltava City Maternity Hospital. Built by the medical staff themselves so they could continue their work safely during bombings. The hospital staff started to construct it after the beginning of the full-scale war on 24th February 2022 and constant air raids imposed. Before it was just a basement and served as a warehouse. Now it is fully equipped and safe for newborns and mothers, pregnant women and the hospital staff.

Starling Murmuration by George Brooks

Starling Murmuration by George Brooks. Finalist – Environment. ILCE-7RM3 · f/3.5 · 1/1250s · 89mm · ISO12800

Ophelia by Jack Eames

A personal beauty project shot in collaboration with makeup artist Ophelia Liu.

Sally: Hair collection shot for Sally Brooks, who was nominated for British Hairdresser Of The Year at the 2022 British Hairdressing Awards. Photo by Jack Eames, Finalist – Fashion and Beauty. ILCE-7RM3 · f/2 · 1/160s · 50mm · ISO100

On the Road (+ Rails + Waves) by Eleanor Church

On the Road (+ Rails + Waves) by Eleanor Church, Finalist – Lifestyle. Canon EOS 5D Mark IV · f/3.2 · 1/800s · 24mm · ISO100

Our life is exhausting. But we make the best of it and it’s a happy one. Being on the move is how we manage best. Anything for that moment, sleeping in the sun with the sand in your hair.

Textile Industry in Béjar by JC Verona

Textile Industry in Béjar by JC Verona, Finalist – Spaces Canon EOS 5D Mark IV · f/20 · 1/125s · 45mm · ISO500

In Béjar (Spain), the textile industry was big and very important for the Spanish economy, employing around 10.000 workers until the decadence and shutdown of the majority of the factories in the 1980s and 90s due to the textile globalisation market and the cheaper material importation from other countries like China. Empty factories are currently up while they are slowly falling down with the past of time and nature is taking over it. The local authorities find it impossible to re-launch or regenerate the area.

You can look up more of the finalists on the AOP website.

Further reading:

Submit your best architecture photos to APOY 2023

Gloucestershire student wins best in show at Association of Photographers Awards

Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2024 open for entries

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.