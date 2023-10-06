In association with Canon, we are delighted to be offering UK based photographers aged 30 and under the chance to win £4000 to spend on Canon kit and be published in AP Magazine and on our social platforms. The winner will be presented with the Emerging Talent Award at our glittering AP Awards 2024 ceremony in London. See all entry details below!

At this year’s AP Awards, for the first time we presented the Student Photographer of the Year award, won by Cambridge School of Art graduate Aliz Kovacs-Zoldi for her project, The Journey Within (above). Which you can read more about here and watch the full interview following the awards on our Youtube. This year, the award has been renamed and expanded to the ‘Emerging Photographer Award’ for photographers aged 30 or under. Offering young people and young adults the chance to have their work seen by a panel of esteemed photographers – to be confirmed – and have their work published. Plus, of course, be in the running to win a massive £4000 prize to spend with Canon.

For this competition we are asking photographers to share a portfolio of work. There is no theme for the portfolios so this is up to the photographers to submit a project of their choosing, and is open to all genres. Portfolios can be narrative or story-led, or simply a collection of your best photos (e.g. commercial based projects). Be sure to read our guide to creating a successful portfolio before you enter.

AP Emerging Talent Award – Entry requirements

Photographers must be aged 30 and under as of 01/01/2024, and be based in the UK.

You must submit a portfolio of work that includes a minimum of 6, and a maximum of 12 images.

The portfolio must be uploaded with a portfolio title and artist statement of up to 2000 characters

Upload photos that are a minimum 2000px on the longest side, each file must be under 10mb.

The competition costs £10 to enter

You may enter more than once and you do not need to have studied photography in any capacity to enter.

Entries close at 23:59 GMT on 31/12/2023

What could you win?

1 photographer will be selected as the overall winner, with 2 runners up.

The overall winner will receive:

£4,000 to spend on Canon kit

Invitation to the prestigious AP Awards 2024 event in London

Publication in AP’s magazine, website and social media platforms.

The runners up will receive

Publication in AP’s magazine, website and social media platforms.

More prize details to be confirmed

