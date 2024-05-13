Analogue Wonderland, a UK-based online store and processing lab for film photography enthusiasts, has partnered up with Kodak Film to organise ‘The Big Film Photowalk’, which includes more than 40 photo walks across the UK starting at midday on 29 June 2024 and is expected to be the biggest concurrent UK film photography walk.

Attendees will get a guided tour from a local film expert, a free Kodak colour 35mm film, and free development of that roll with Analogue Wonderland. Photos taken during the photo walk will be automatically included in a photo competition judged by experts at Kodak Film and Analogue Wonderland – with prizes up for grabs!

You can sign up to any of the ‘The Big Film Photowalk’ photo walks on the Analogue Wonderland website. Locations include Brixton and Hampstead Heath in London, Oxford, Brighton and Hove, Cambridge, Glasgow and Manchester and tickets are priced at £12.

From Analogue Wonderland:

Analogue Wonderland, a High Wycombe-based online store and processing lab for UK film photography enthusiasts, is partnering with Kodak Film to organise ‘The Big Film Photowalk’. With more than 40 photowalks already planned across the UK and several more in the works – all starting at midday on the 29th June 2024 – this is expected to be the biggest concurrent UK film photography walk ever!

Inspired by the success of Record Store Day, the aim of The Big Film Photowalk is to bring together hundreds of photographers – along with shops, labs, darkrooms, galleries, and workshops around the country – in a celebration of analogue image-making.

“Analogue Wonderland was created with the idea that film photography should be fun and accessible for everyone” says Paul McKay, co-founder of Analogue Wonderland. “And we believe that the analogue experience brings a joy to photography that is impossible to replicate with a digital device.

Organising local photowalks is a staple tool of the film community, and a fantastic way for new hobbyists to learn and be inspired by folks who have been using the medium for a while. By coordinating at a national level our hope is that we can amplify the impact so that anyone with an interest in film photography is driving distance from a meet-up!”

A representative from Kodak adds “Kodak Alaris is excited to be partnering with Analogue Wonderland supporting ‘The Big Film Photowalk’. The Photowalks will provide both new and experienced photographers with an ideal opportunity to enjoy shooting film in special locations with other

individuals from the like-minded film community. Happy Shooting!”

There are more than 40 Analogue Wonderland and Kodak Film photowalks planned, from Fraserburgh in the north to Brighton in the south. Attendees will get a guided tour from a local film expert, a Kodak colour 35mm film, and free development of that roll with Analogue Wonderland. The photos taken on the walk will be automatically included in a photo competition, judged by experts at Kodak Film and Analogue Wonderland, with several prizes up for grabs! The tours will all be led by AW staff, Ambassadors, analogue organisations, or trusted community members.

Those already involved include: the Royal Photographic Society, Sunny 16 Podcast, LondonCameraProject, Little Vintage Photography, Solarcan, 35mmc, Shrewsbury Film Photography Club, Film Production Academy, Stills Gallery, LondonAltPhoto, Leicester Lo-Fi Darkroom, Folk House Darkroom, 6 Towns Darkroom Club, Lux Darkroom, Dark Art Sessions, 6 Towns Darkroom Club, CameraGoCamera, Hazlehurst Studios, Intrepid Cameras, and more.

In addition to the Kodak/AW walks there are also independent events being organised by other analogue businesses and labs, to fit in with their weekend schedules and plans. Cumulatively we expect thousands of active participants on the day, and a record-breaking level of engagement with film photography.



