Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow, Tuesday October 7th – as with previous years, it’s a good chance to save big on mirrorless and DSLR cameras, plus lenses and accessories.

As a curtain raiser, Amazon has cut the price of the Sony Alpha 6100 mirrorless camera plus two lenses – the Sony 16-50mm + 55-210mm, which give you a very wide range of focal lengths.

The Sony Alpha 6100 combines a 24MP sensor and Sony’s latest Bionz X processor, giving 11 fps shooting with Real-time Eye AF, along with 4K video recording.

Check out this great Amazon deal for $799.99, a discount of 33%!

Sony Alpha A6100 key features

24 megapixel APS-C sensor

11 fps shooting with Real-time Eye AF

100-32000 ISO range (expands to 51200)

3-inch tilting LCD

Electronic viewfinder

4k video recording

