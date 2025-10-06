Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow, Tuesday October 7th – as with previous years, it’s a good chance to save big on mirrorless and DSLR cameras, plus lenses and accessories.
As a curtain raiser, Amazon has cut the price of the Sony Alpha 6100 mirrorless camera plus two lenses – the Sony 16-50mm + 55-210mm, which give you a very wide range of focal lengths.
The Sony Alpha 6100 combines a 24MP sensor and Sony’s latest Bionz X processor, giving 11 fps shooting with Real-time Eye AF, along with 4K video recording.
Check out this great Amazon deal for $799.99, a discount of 33%!
Sony Alpha A6100 key features
- 24 megapixel APS-C sensor
- 11 fps shooting with Real-time Eye AF
- 100-32000 ISO range (expands to 51200)
- 3-inch tilting LCD
- Electronic viewfinder
- 4k video recording
See more great deals below and check out our guide to the best Sony lenses.