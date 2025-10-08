You can still grab some last minute Amazon Prime Day deals, particularly with accessories for your DSLR or mirrorless camera. As a photographer, here are my faves!

Amazon Prime Day ends today, October 8th, but don’t panic if you have only just realised it’s taking place. Check out some of the top accessory deals below and see our round-up of all the Amazon Prime Day discounts here.

SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO memory card

Every photographer needs a reliable, capacious memory card and this is a good example. It offers up to 300MB/s write speeds, along with up to 300MB per second transfer speeds. The SanDisk is also water and drop-resistant and you get two years of the RescuePRO Deluxe data recovery software.

Manfrotto Mini Tripod

Even in this age of fantastic image stabilisation, mini tripods can come in handy as they are a lot more portable than their bigger siblings. This neat mini tripod from a well-established name supports digital devices up to 1kg, and the universal 1/4 Inch screw thread makes the Manfrotto very versatile.

The Manfrotto is safe too: when the button is released, the ball is locked automatically in the selected position. A steal for 15 bucks!

Shure VP83 camera-mounted mic

Forget the poor-quality audio you get when shooting videos on your camera, you can get much better recordings with this camera-mounted mic from Shure, now at half price.

The Shure is well made, isolating the recording from vibration and mechanical noise, and you get 125 hours of battery life from a standard AA cell.

Samsung T9 4TB Portable SSD drive

This well-priced unit from Samsung should easily swallow most people’s photo collections (though we always advise storing your archive in more than one place). Samsung claims read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s, and the unit has built-in thermal controls to ensure it doesn’t overheat. The price has now fallen to $265.79.

Manfrotto Befree travel tripod

Feel more supported in your travel photography with this Manfrotto travel tripod. Yes, it’s aluminium rather than carbon fibre, but still has many great features, supporting up to 6kg in weight. The head fluid drag system ensures fluidity and control in pan and tilt movements and the included plate is Arca-Swiss compatible.

