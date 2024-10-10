As of the 10th October 2024 – Amateur Photographer magazine is 140 years old today, with the first ever issue published on the 10th October 1884. Since then the magazine has been published every week, for 140 years. As AP enters the 140th year of publication, we have published a range of articles looking back at our history, the history of cameras, as well as what it means to a variety of photographers impacted by AP.

Nigel Atherton, Group Editor: “When Amateur Photographer launched on 10th October 1884 photography had only been around for 45 years. It was a slow, complicated and expensive process practiced almost entirely by the well heeled. In its early years AP wasn’t even able to reproduce photographs. Over the decades photography equipment, processes and styles have continually evolved but AP has been there to keep its readers inspired and informed. Today AP reaches over a million people worldwide in print and on our various online and social platforms, and we continue to navigate and report on the rapid changes that are happening in photography today.”

What does Amateur Photographer mean anyway?

When Amateur Photographer was launched, Amateur meant someone with a keen interest in something, an enthusiast who was keenly invested in pursuing an activity. Over the years, the meaning has changed, and now means someone who doesn’t make money from photography, and other less than flattering meanings, however, AP stays true to its original aims, to provide people who are keenly interested in photography, a complete resource for information, whether they are amateurs or professionals or everything in-between.

With information on gear, cameras, lenses, phones, and photography advice, we aim to inspire and share knowledge. With a team of experts who work tirelessly on providing accurate, informative, and inspirational content.

Going forward, in the year 2024 and beyond, this human touch is even more important, as companies try to cut costs, by using AI generated text. At AP we are committed to never use AI generated text in our content. We have found that real people prefer content written by people, and we’ve also found that AI generated content is messy, often incorrect, and can leave content feeling dull and boring. You can read more on this on our About us page.

Quick facts about AP:

7,220 issues published

Longest serving staff member, Alan McFadden, worked for AP for 48 years

First colour photo cover was printed 99 years ago in 1925

First full colour issue was published in 1962

The annual AP awards have been running since 1977

AP has been running APOY since 1980, the prestigious annual photo competition currently offers £17,500 worth of prizes

AP is active in print, online, YouTube, Facebook, Tiktok, X, and Instagram

