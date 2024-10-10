With AP celebrating its 140th anniversary of publication, we spoke to 20 top photographers to discover what the magazine means to them…

Martin Parr CBE – Magnum photojournalist

Martin Parr Collection. MEXICO. Mexico City. Honey Rose Studio. Autoportrait. 2008

‘I am always amazed now that AP still comes out weekly, and they still find lots of photographers and share their work with your loyal readership. You are an analogue star in a digital world.’

Andrew Fusek Peters – wildlife & landscape photographer

Andrew Fusek Peters

‘In 2012 I took up photography and a friend insisted I subscribe to AP. I have read it religiously every week since and it gave me an education in kit, technique and different genres as well as introducing me to great photographers past and present. AP published my early pics in the Reader Portfolio section and, as I turned pro, gave me my first ever commissioned feature. I have gone on to write over 20 articles and had five cover shots. I am forever grateful to AP, both for their dedication over 140 years and their support of my developing work.’

Tom Oldham – music & portrait photographer

Tom Oldham

‘In such a fast-moving age where the tangible, physical and actual often seem secondary to life online, the fact that AP magazine has harmonised both and successfully weathered this (and every other storm in the past 140 years) I find truly remarkable. It’s like an element; air, water and AP magazine. It gives back a huge amount to the industry, via the awards, its relentless patronage of new artists and their projects, celebrates the craft and the tools needed to achieve the finest results, and so, so much more. Thank you for your kindness you’ve shown me, [editor] Nigel, [deputy editor] Geoff and the team, and I congratulate each of you on this beautiful thing!’

Harry Benson CBE – photojournalist & portrait photographer

Harry Benson

‘Amateur Photographer is the most important magazine on photography I have ever read. My father introduced me to AP when I was first starting out and, without question, it has helped me in my life’s career as a professional photographer. I was truly honoured to have received the AP Exceptional Achievement Award in 2018.’

Michael Kenna – landscape photographer

Michael Kenna

‘It is barely conceivable to me that any magazine could still be in existence in this day and age of digital everything. To have, somehow, withstood 140 years and be still standing, speaks volumes about this great institution we know and love as Amateur Photographer magazine. To the best of my recollection, it was the first photography magazine I ever picked up, over 50 years ago, back in the mid-’70s when I had my first inclinations of entering the photographic arena. For somebody who hadn’t a clue what a career in photography entailed, I found AP to be fresh, approachable and inviting. It openly espoused the practice of photography as a passionate hobby and did not intimidate its readers with conceptual art speak. Over the years, I have been honoured to have my own work published within its pages several times. My conversations with the various writers and editors involved has always been cordial and kind. I send my hearty congratulations to everybody involved with this publication, and I hope and trust that it will continue for many more centuries to come.’

Kevin Cummins – music & documentary photographer

Kevin Cummins

‘My father and my maternal grandfather were both keen amateur photographers, and both had their own darkrooms. Ours was a cupboard under the stairs and my grandfather had the luxury of a cellar. I was given a camera, and a roll of film, for my fifth birthday. I was taught how to process and print it when I came back from having used it on the family holiday to London… thus began my love affair with not only photography but also inhaling legal chemicals in the unventilated darkroom. Amateur Photographer was a constant in our house, and I learned a lot from it in my formative years. I like to think it prepared me for going on to study photography in Manchester. It was a real thrill when I was interviewed by the magazine back in 1984 and given a portfolio showcase. Seeing me in one of his favourite magazines – the other was The Cricketer and I’d long given up any hope I was going to be chosen to open the batting for our beloved Lancashire County Cricket Club – meant more to my dad than all the work I did with rock stars he’d never heard of. He proudly showed it to his friends down the pub, and I think he finally realised that maybe I was going to make a living from “this photography malarkey” after all.’

Scarlet Page – music photographer

Scarlet Page

‘AP at 140? It’s brilliant to hear that the magazine that’s been a cornerstone for photographers since 1884 is still going strong in a time when magazine subscriptions have been struggling to survive. In a world where technology evolves faster than a shutter click, AP has remained a steady source of inspiration and guidance. Its pages have been a lighthouse for those navigating the vast seas of photography! Here’s to another 140 years of illuminating the world, one frame at a time!’

Rankin – photographer, publisher & film director

Rankin

‘Every professional photographer is really just an over-enthusiastic amateur at heart. We all love what we do and get to do what we love every day. Amateur Photographer embodies that enthusiasm in every article, feature, insight, interview, letter and spotlight, which is why it has stayed relevant for 140 years. Happy Birthday, AP.’

Dr Denise Maxwell – pro photographer

Dr Denise Maxwell

‘I used to buy AP magazine at college 15 years ago. Back then it was “just” a photo magazine. I was just getting into photography and I would follow its advice from pros on how to shoot different genres, and eagerly dissect photos highlighted on the pages. It wasn’t until I came to know Nigel [Atherton, the editor] and become involved as a contributor that I knew more about its cultural significance. The fact that literally everyone in the industry has been involved with it in some way or another over the years is, in some way, a testament to its importance and standing. The task of producing an issue every week since the 1800s just seems impossible but the hard-working, dedicated team continue to do this for the photography community. Often, we don’t comprehend the impact of something until it has ended, so I want to be one of those people giving AP its flowers now. AP is literally charting the changing nature of the photo industry, its people and its technologies over centuries, as impossible as that sounds! It already has its place in history. On a personal note, the work they do in giving a platform to under-represented photographers and driving industry change is also one of its legacies it will be remembered for. Happy Birthday, AP… and long may it continue.’

Angela Nicholson – founder, SheClicks

Angela Nicholson

‘I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Amateur Photographer and gained invaluable experience. Though AP is 140 years old, the team is always forward-thinking, never relying solely on the magazine’s legacy. Their knack for creating fresh, engaging content is unmatched, and they understand the importance of evolving with the industry. AP has also been incredibly supportive of SheClicks, further proving their commitment to inclusivity and community.’

Dr Mike Maloney OBE – former chief photographer of Mirror Group & Britain’s most decorated press photographer

Dr Mike Maloney

‘I started reading AP in the mid-sixties. In my humble opinion it’s the finest photographic magazine ever produced. In 1990 I took over from a previous star columnist, the late Victor Blackman, with a slightly different column… critiquing readers’ pictures. They were invited to submit their best shots, with star status for the best, and a tin badge stating: “I’ve been Mauled by Maloney” for the worst picture. Over the years the badge became quite collectable. The first person to ask for one was Patrick (Lord) Lichfield. Thereafter celebrities such as Paul Daniels, Vince Hill and Wilnelia Merced (ex-Miss World and Mrs Bruce Forsyth) plus many more wanted the badge. I even gave one to Dame Barbara Cartland who wore it on stage at the London Palladium. Here’s to the next 140 years for the ultimate photographic magazine.’

Bob Martin – sports photographer

Bob Martin

‘As a young 14-year-old infatuated with photography I would buy AP to read the exploits of Victor Blackman! AP has been the bible of photography in the UK for many years. Even today I like to pick it up to see how the photography world is evolving. I still love the tactile process of reading a paper-based magazine.’

Christie Goodwin – music photographer

Christie Goodwin

‘Marking 140 years of turning moments into masterpieces, Amateur Photographer magazine fuels the creative fire of generations, proving that the thrill of photography never fades.’

Britta Jaschinski – conservationist & wildlife photographer

Britta Jaschinski

‘It’s much more than a magazine and a platform. It’s an institution, a rock for photographers and a showcase of the world’s best photography. Whether amateur or pro, we can’t thank AP enough for giving us a voice to inform and inspire the world.’

Will Burrard-Lucas – wildlife photographer & inventor

Will Burrard

‘Photography has evolved beyond recognition since AP first came out. Other publications have come and gone, but the fact that AP is still going is a testament to its quality and enduring standing within the British photo industry. Throughout my own journey, I have always found AP a source of great inspiration.’

Andy Gotts MBE – celebrity portrait photographer

Andy Gotts

‘Going back 35 or so years ago to a bygone era: New Romantics in their lace-cuffed shirts, a denim-clad George Michael on Top of The Pops, and a recent school-leaver looking for some life goals to take him away from a seaside town. I used to spend hours in my local newsagents looking through the arts magazines but, being very picky, I’d only pick up the magazines with stark and arresting portraits on them. This is where I first came face-to-face with AP. Yes, there were many weeks that featured landscapes, seascapes, or maybe a flower in a vase on the cover, but about once a month there would be an outstanding black & white portrait. I would quickly grab a copy, as my newsagent would only buy three or four, and skip home to look through the accompanying portfolio of the cover photographer. Seeing work by the greats like Karsh, Avedon, Penn and some old sausage called Bailey were fundamental to pushing me into the love of photography. Being able to visualise that portraits are more than a family snap, but are pieces of art in their own right and can be hung in a gallery and admired. AP was a magazine that made these stars of the lens approachable, unlike other magazines that put them on pedestals. The photographer was highlighted as being just as interesting as the work they presented, and that added fuel to my fire and encouraged me that celebrity photography could be an achievable path to meander down. So thanks AP and Happy 140th birthday!’

Adrian Boot – music photographer & founder of Urban Image

Adrian Boot

‘Back in the late ’60s and early ’70s AP was the only photo magazine I could find. It helped me understand cameras and lenses. It helped me choose my first Nikon F. It introduced me to Ansel Adams’ Zone System, which, together with my trusty Weston light meter, was an invaluable aid during my early years living and taking photographs in Jamaica. This knowledge and information later helped me to master the use of Leica M and Hasselblad medium format cameras. The rest is history.’

Jill Furmanovsky – music photographer

Jill Furmanovsky by Ki Price

‘It seems extraordinary for a magazine to have lived longer than any human being. I started reading AP while still a teenager. My father was a serious amateur, he even had a darkroom at home, and there were copies of the magazine in the house. What I remember most were the ads, not just for cameras but negative bags, Paterson spirals, and darkroom chemicals. It was all very exciting. Even when I turned professional, AP was still relevant because I was still learning and there were articles and tips that explained technical subjects in a way that I could understand. Also, AP showed top-of-the-range photography, by amateurs as well as pros, inspiring one to aspire to a professional standard even if, as in my case, it was a long time a-coming.’

Linda Wisdom – street photographer

Linda Wisdom

‘I was first introduced to AP when I started out as a hobbyist with my first DSLR around 2008. I was very much an amateur, keen to learn, and spent hours online researching and buying books and magazines on the art of photography. AP was the publication that most resonated with me, as it was clearly aimed at enthusiasts seeking advice. It was also the first magazine I recall doing regular features on the street photography genre, which I was just getting into. Since I turned pro I’ve been very honoured to have AP reach out to me over the years to feature me in their street photography issues. Its support and recognition have been invaluable in my career. It is this attitude of keeping up with industry trends, and offering a wealth of knowledge to the next aspiring photographer, that has contributed to its longevity of 140 years. Reflecting on my journey, AP has played a significant role in shaping my path as a photographer. Its commitment to nurturing talent and providing high-quality content continues to inspire and educate photographers at all levels.’

Nick Danziger – photographer, filmmaker & travel writer

Nick Danzinger

‘How often do we now hear, “everyone can take a photograph”. Smartphones in our society abound, we’ve become a visual culture, but for those who have an interest in pursuing photography beyond just taking a “snap” or a “selfie” Amateur Photographer is the perfect home for those of you who wish to keep abreast of developments, insights, techniques and much more. Personally, it’s been a pleasure and an honour to have been asked to share my work in the magazine. What’s more there has always been a sensibility from Amateur Photographer’s editors and writers to treat my work and its themes with respect. What more can I ask! I believe it is still important to view work on the page and not just on a screen… in this, the magazine offers us a format that allows us to both digest or ingest images in a manner that brings an added dimension to the photographer and his work. Congratulations to the editors, staff and readers for keeping Amateur Photographer alive!’

Related reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.