Adobe has quietly announced price increases for the monthly plans for Adobe Creative Cloud Photography package, meaning the $9.99 price is now going up to $14.99 per month. If you pay for the whole year in advance it remains at the price of $119.88 ($9.99/m), but if you pay monthly, you are still tied into a 12 month contract, making the total price $179.88.

However, the $119.88 upfront price is only available for existing customers, and won’t be offered to new customers, who will need to pay the higher prices. Lightroom (1TB) is also seeing a price increase from $9.99 a month to $11.99 a month. Price increases are due to come into effect on the 15th January 2025.

Adobe Photoshop price increases coming in January 2025. Image: Adobe

Full details can be found on the Adobe blog where it says that customers should be getting an email informing them of the changes in pricing: “All rates mentioned are for the US market. Pricing might vary by market. Customers will receive an email from Adobe approximately 30 days before their contract renewal, outlining pricing updates in their local currency and any relevant foreign exchange adjustments applicable to their country. Pricing changes will begin taking effect on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.“

This comes after Adobe has announced record profits for the Q4 / 2024 year end financial reports, with $21.51 billion in revenue.

“Adobe drove FY24 records of $21.51 billion in revenue, $8.06 billion in cash flows from operations and $19.96 billion in RPO,” said Dan Durn, executive vice president and CFO, Adobe. “Adobe’s strategy, AI innovation and massive cross-cloud opportunity position us well for 2025 and beyond.” via BusinessWire

If you want to lock in the cheaper prices, then now would be the time to do it, and it’s still available direct from Adobe (in the UK), and from Amazon US priced at £119.88 for 12 months (with auto-renewal) using the link below:

