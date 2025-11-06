The Analog World (on YouTube) has set out to work out what is better, and what can be learned from shooting the exact same scenes with a digital camera, and a film camera. The “sensors” in both being the same size, with 35mm Kodak Gold film, and a 21-megapixel full-frame sensor in the Canon EOS 5D Mark II.



The video runs without commentary, so you can see the results for yourself, and decide for yourself which you prefer, and importantly what the differences are, but have a read of what Analog World said on the video description (below), after watching the video.

“What I didn’t anticipate with this test, though, was how much I’d actually learn about when not to choose Kodak Gold. In this test, I ignored my usual rule of overexposing film by one stop and underexposing digital shots by one stop. I rated both cameras at ISO 200, using the same aperture and shutter speed settings. And that’s where the (expected) problem appeared: The shadows on the Kodak Gold were far too dark and had to be lifted in post, which made the grain more visible and revealed that there wasn’t much detail captured there to begin with. The digital RAW files, on the other hand, contained much more information in both the shadows and the highlights. I find this super interesting, considering that film can have such incredible latitude — if you give it enough light, I guess.”



Have you tried something similar? Or switched to digital, and never looked back? Or, have you started shooting Film again, get in touch and let us know what you think.

