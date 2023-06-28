For those interested in ultimate image quality, and with the finances to back it up, Phase One has announced the new Phase One XC IQ4 150MP and IQ4 150MP Achromatic (monochrome) medium format cameras. With a 151 megapixel medium format BSI CMOS sensor measuring 53.4 by 40mm, and a pixel size of 3.76microns, the camera can output 151MP images with a whopping 14204 x 10652 pixels.

Phase One XC Camera (Image: Phase One)

The camera can output 16-bit “Opticolor+” images, with exposure times up to 60minutes. Using the IIQ L 16 Extended file format the camera is said to delivery up to 15 F-stops. The ISO range available on the colour IQ4 150MP is ISO 50 to ISO 25600, and on the monochrome camera this goes from ISO 200 to ISO 102400.

Phase One XC Camera Rear (Image: Phase One / Thomas Biasotto)

Phase One XC IQ4 Features and lens

There’s a 3.2inch multi-touch display on the back. Connections include USB-C, Gigabit ethernet, Wi-Fi 802.11, and HDMI. The camera weighs in at 1820g, and measures 143mm x 105mm x 162mm with the hand grip and ultra-wide-angle lens. Rodenstock HR Digaron-S 23mm f/5.6 lens.

The Rodenstock HR Digaron-S 23mm f/5.6 lens has an aperture range of f/5.6 to f/22, with a 72mm filter diameter. It uses an electro magnetic shutter with carbon fibre shutter blades, and there are 5 aperture blades.

The camera with lens has a shutter life rating of 500,000, and will shoot at 2fps in continuous shooting mode. Price wise, it will set you back $62,490, which is roughly 12cents per shot, or $416 per megapixel. The camera also comes with a 5-year warranty.

