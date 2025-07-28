Even though there’s an impressive range of Canon cameras in all shapes and sizes, from compacts to mirrorless cameras, and models for photography, video, and more, there’s still one camera missing from the range of Canon’s best cameras, that I’d like to see.

The digital rangefinder, or classic retro styled compact camera…

Olympus/OM System has, for a very long time, made beautiful retro looking models, starting with the Olympus PEN E-P1 in 2009 (a camera I still use to this day). The cameras look amazing, and even the newer models like the OM-D E-M10 IV, and OM-5 II look great in silver and black, and the OM-3 goes full classic SLR style.

Olympus PEN E-P1. Olympus really nailed the classic look with their first mirrorless camera. Image credit: Joshua Waller

Fujifilm has a look that screams “film camera”, and classic styling, especially with the Fujifilm X100 series (the latest model being the X100VI), and even the other models available from the X-T5, to the X-E5, look like “real” old school cameras, even with modern insides.

Nikon has joined in, with less impressive success in my opinion, with the Zfc looking nice, but feeling not as good, and the Nikon Zf looking good, but lacking a grip, even though it’s noticeably larger. Other companies like OM/Fujifilm seem to have mastered the small rear thumb grip that makes small cameras work.

But where are Canon in all of this? They’ve been in the camera industry for so long now, they’ve got a vast array of history to look at. But if you look at the digital cameras available, they all look like modern DSLRs, with a capital D for DIGITAL.

If Canon released a compact digital camera in the style of the Canon Canonet QL19 or QL17 with an APS-C sensor they would be onto a clear winner. In fact, I’d be putting my order in for it, before seeing any reviews (although of course, I recommend checking out reviews before you buy!), as I would trust Canon to produce a high-quality camera.

Canon Canonette QL19. Image credit: Andy Westlake

A nice bright f/1.7 lens would put them ahead of the X100VI, and they could update the Canon Picture Styles to include some more options including “Film Grain”. If it had a 40mm equivalent, like the Canon Canonette QL17 G-III it would be even better.

I don’t even mind what it offers beyond the sensor and lens, because digital camera are so good nowadays, I’m sure it would be capable of producing high-quality images, just so long as it didn’t go down the same route as other camera companies, producing “Toy cameras” with tiny sensors (Yashica I’m looking at you, and the FX-D 100).

Related reading:

The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of Amateur Photographer magazine or Kelsey Media Limited. If you have an opinion you’d like to share on this topic, or any other photography related subject, email: ap.ed@kelsey.co.uk

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.