Amateur Photographer is a firm fan of the Canon EOS R6 Mark II, a high-performing ‘all rounder’ mirrorless camera that can cope with popular genres, while also allowing you to try your hand at new subjects and styles.
It has now fallen in price to $1,999 in this tempting Amazon deal – you are getting a hell of a lot of camera for under $2k!
In our review, we described the EOS R6 Mark II as a ‘superb all-rounder that handles well… its updates and modern features perform incredibly well to make for a very powerful camera indeed.’ We gave it a coveted five stars.
If you are looking for a very versatile all-rounder with impressively fast shooting and highly effective subject detection autofocus, this Canon EOS R6 Mark II camera deal is hard to beat.
Canon EOS R6 Mark II key features
- 24.2MP full-frame sensor
- ISO 100-102,400 (standard)
- Up to 40fps shooting
- 4K 60p video recording
- 3.69m-dot, 0.76x OLED EVF
- 3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle screen
