If you don’t need a full-frame camera, there are still many benefits to Micro Four Thirds. These cameras, from OM System and Panasonic, are intuitive, compact and great value, with a huge choice of affordable lenses.

One of the best examples is the Panasonic Lumix G9 II. In our original five-star review, we really sang its praises: ‘a brilliant camera that produces wonderful image quality, contains modern technology, yet remains portable and versatile with its range of available lenses.’

Via this Amazon deal you can now get it for a discounted price of $1497.99, which is excellent value.

Panasonic Lumix G9II key features

25.2MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO 100-25,600 (standard)

Up to 75 fps shooting

3.68m-dot, 0.8x OLED viewfinder

3in, 1.84m-dot vari-angle LCD

5.7K 60p and 4K 120p video

8-stop in-body image stabilisation

See more great deals below, and why there is still plenty of life left in Micro Four Thirds!