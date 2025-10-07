With a fantastic balance between price and performance, is the Nikon Z5 II still the entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera to beat.

Amazon has cut the price for Amazon Prime Day, making it a great deal, available to those with Amazon Prime.

With a great spec sheet and very little to dislike, the Z5 II a fantastic all-rounder for a variety of different photographers.

Nikon Z5 II at a glance

24.5MP full-frame (FX format) BSI CMOS sensor

ISO 100-64000

Up to 15 frames per second shooting in raw, 30fps JPEG only

273-selectable focus points

4K 60fps internal video recording (cropped), 4K 30fps uncropped

0.5-inch, 3690k-dot OLED viewfinder, 0.8x magnification, 100% coverage

3.2-inch, 2100k-dot TFT-LCD variangle touchscreen

Dual SDXC UHS-II card slots

In our original five-star review we said: ‘I’ve loved using it as a family camera to document the everyday life of my young daughter, but it’s also performed well for other subjects, such as birds, as well as being generally good overall for more general / easier subjects such as landscapes and so on.’

You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of these deals. This is a yearly subscription that can be paid monthly or yearly, and also gives free postage as well as access to Amazon Prime Video and other features, like Amazon Prime TV. If you’re not already a member, then a free 30-day trial is available that can be cancelled at any time.

Not a member of Amazon Prime? Get a free 30-day trial here (US)

Get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial here (UK)

Prices correct at time of publication but may change at any time, please check the retailer’s website. Amazon is a market place, so check retailer selling before purchasing. Find more great deals.