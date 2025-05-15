If you are considering upgrading to a full-frame camera but are put off by the price (including lenses) this deal on the Sony A7II and 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens will brighten your day.

Although this Sony A7II is used, it has a low shutter count. You are still getting a lot of imaging power, particularly for stills shooting, and for this price, you could also use it as a back-up. The lens is fine for everyday use too.

Let’s not forget too that Sony cameras are well made, and you are also getting a limited guarantee, so if you are on a budget, this full-frame deal is very tempting. We named the Sony A7II as the best full-frame camera under a grand in our extensive buyers guide.

Sony A7II key features

24-million-pixel, full frame CMOS sensor

1200-zone metering system

ISO 50-25,600 sensitivity range

0.5inch, 2.4-million-dot EVF

117 AF points (phase-detection AF) 25 AF points (Contrast-Detect AF)

3in, 1,228k-dot LCD screen

The Sony A7II is a great budget choice

Check out our original five-star review of the Sony A7II here and see more great deals below, tailored to where you live.