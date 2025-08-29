With a 45.7MP full-frame sensor, the Nikon Z7 II remains one of the best mirrorless cameras in its price sector. And it’s now even cheaper!

The Nikon Z7 II is one of Nikon’s finest high resolution mirrorless cameras. As we said in our original review, it is remarkably impressive and offers magnificent latitude when processing raw files.

Other compelling features include great low-light performance, 5-axis in-body image stabilisation, 10fps continuous shooting (Single AF) and 4K/60p video. You can now get the Nikon Z7 II for $1946.95, which is a good price for such a powerful camera.

For customers in the UK the deals are even better, with the price of the Nikon Z7 II cut to £1799 on Park Cameras, a significant saving.

Nikon Z7 II key features

Nikon Z-mount

45.7MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor

Dual EXPEED 6 image processors

ISO 64-25,600 (expandable to ISO 32-102,400)

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

10fps continuous shooting (Single AF)

4K/60p video

