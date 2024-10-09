The 128GB SanDisk memory card is a UHS-I SDXC card, and is now at a new low price, just $18.99 / £16.49, as part of Amazon Prime Day. It’s normally priced around $25 / £28 or more, and comes with recovery software, which helps recover images you might have accidentally lost, and is recommended as a recovery solution in our guide to photo backups and how to never losing your photos again. Part of this guide is making sure you buy memory cards from reputable brands, and you can’t get much better than SanDisk.

