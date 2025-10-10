It’s always a good idea to add new strings to your bow, and content creation/video is definitely something I want to get more into – and the Canon EOS R50 V is a stylish and easy to use option that’s now cheaper than ever.

The Canon EOS R50 V is, as its name suggests, based around the same core components as the SLR-style EOS R50.

But it employs a box-shaped body with a control layout that prioritises movie shooting, and has plenty of advanced video features built-in, too. The camera comes with the 14-30mm F4-6 lens.

Via this Amazon deal you can now get the EOS R50 V for $879, the cheapest it has been for some time.

Canon EOS R50 V key features

24.2MP APS-C sensor

14-30mm F4-6 lens

Up to 15fps shooting

4K 30p video recording

2.36m-dot, 0.59x electronic viewfinder

3in vari-angle touchscreen

Check out more great deals below and see our guide to the best cameras for video and vlogging.