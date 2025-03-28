This 128GB SanDisk memory card is a UHS-I SDXC card, and is now at a new low price, just $19.99 / £15.49, as part of Amazon’s Spring Sale. It’s normally priced around $25 / £27 or more, and comes with recovery software, which helps recover images you might have accidentally lost or deleted, and is recommended as a recovery solution in our guide to photo backups and how to never losing your photos again. Part of this guide is making sure you buy memory cards from brands you can trust, and you can’t get much better than SanDisk. So, this is what I’ll be buying in the Amazon Spring Sale.

If you’re not able to get this offer, check out the deals below to see what is available near you. If you’ve got a very high resolution camera, or want to record high-quality video then check what is recommended for your camera, as UHS-II cards are available and these are much quicker than UHS-I cards.

