Amazon Prime Day “Big Deals” have started today, and this is a camera I’ve had an eye on ever since I first saw it. It’s for the CHUZHAO Digital TLR that we reviewed earlier this year, and now it’s on offer with 15% off. It’s the closest thing we’ve got to a digital TLR camera, and a fun compact camera. However, this deal is currently only available to those with Amazon Prime, but signing up is free (see below), and you can cancel if you want. Unfortunately this deal looks to be available in the UK only, but check out offers below to see what is available near you.

At a glance

Cute retro styling

1/4in CMOS sensor

12MP effective resolution

Full HD video recording

16GB micro-SD card supplied for image storage

JPG and MP4 file formats

In our review we said “The Chuzhao is never going to be considered as a serious digital camera while, if it’s a toy, it’s unlikely that a child would appreciate its retro styling. In the end, it’s a bit of a novelty that looks good, performs well and, most of all, is a lot of fun.”

You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of these deals. This is a yearly subscription that can be paid monthly or yearly, and also gives free postage as well as access to Amazon Prime Video and other features, like Amazon Prime TV. If you’re not already a member, then a free 30-day trial is available that can be cancelled at any time.

