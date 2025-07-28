One of the best all-rounders on the market at the moment is the Canon EOS R6 Mark II, which you can now get at a great price on Amazon US.

In our very positive review, we described the Canon EOS R6 Mark II as a ‘superb all-rounder that handles well… its updates and modern features perform incredibly well to make for a very powerful camera indeed.’

Indeed, our expert reviewer, Andy Westlake, gave the camera five stars, which is the highest accolade Amateur Photographer offers. Only the finest photographic equipment gets this many stars, so you can buy with confidence.

If you are looking for a very versatile all-rounder with impressively fast shooting and highly effective subject detection autofocus, this camera is hard to beat.

Click for the deal below – the camera is reduced to $2,299, a hefty discount of 18%. You get the versatile RF 24-105mm kit lens too!

Canon EOS R6 Mark II key features

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-102,400 (standard)

Up to 40fps shooting

4K 60p video recording

3.69m-dot, 0.76x OLED EVF

3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle screen

See below for more great deals and check out our guide to the best Canon RF lenses