One of the best all-round mirrorless cameras on the market is the Canon EOS R6 Mark II, and it’s now being discounted by a range of retailers.

In our original review, we described the EOS R6 Mark II as a ‘superb all-rounder that handles well… its updates and modern features perform incredibly well to make for a very powerful camera indeed.’

Indeed, our expert reviewer, Andy Westlake, gave the camera five stars, which is the highest accolade Amateur Photographer offers. Which means that you can buy this camera with confidence, especially now that Amazon has cut the price by over 20%. The deal also includes the Canon RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 lens!

Canon EOS R6 Mark II key features

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-102,400 (standard)

Up to 40fps shooting

4K 60p video recording

3.69m-dot, 0.76x OLED EVF

3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle screen

In addition, Amazon UK customers can get a good deal on the RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 lens on its own.

See more great deals on the Canon EOS R6 Mark II below and our guide to other recommended RF mount lenses.