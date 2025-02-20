The Nikon Z6III is one of the best ‘all rounder’ mirrorless cameras you can buy, with tons to offer serious enthusiast and professional photographers.

Via this Amazon US deal, you can now snap one up for a very competitive $2196.95.

As we said in our original review, the Nikon Z6III has ‘a whole host of improvements over its predecessor, matching or surpassing any other camera in its class. Highlights include a fabulous new viewfinder and superb autofocus system.’

Our expert reviewer particularly liked the superb viewfinder and fully articulated screen, much improved AF, super-fast continuous shooting performance, solid build quality and refined control layout. The Nikon Z6III is not a camera you will outgrow quickly!

A fantastic full-frame choice

Nikon Z6III key features

24.5 MP partially-stacked full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO 100-64,000 (standard)

Up to 20fps shooting

6K 60fps raw video recording

8-stop in-body stabilisation

5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder

3.2in, 2.1m-dot fully articulated screen

