The Nikon D850 was one of the company’s best cameras – yes it’s a DSLR, but there is still lots to like, and it takes a huge range of quality, reasonably priced lenses.

Boasting a high-resolution 45.4MP sensor a and lovely bright viewfinder, it’s fair to say the Nikon D850 is one the finest digital SLR ever made, if not THE finest.

Via this Amazon deal, you can now pick up a Nikon D850 for $1796.95, which is a great deal in anybody’s book.

As we said in our original glowing review, the Nikon D850 is Nikon’s highest resolution full-frame DSLR, with a 45.7MP sensor, and exceptional build quality that make it a DSLR that’s hard to beat. This camera can cope with pretty much anything you throw at it (not literally!).

And while DSLR technology may seem a tad old school, who cares if you end up with rich, sharp, high resolution images – the Nikon D850 can also record 4k video at 60 frames per second.

Nikon D850 key features

45.4 -million-pixel FX format sensor

55-point AF system

Nikon F-mount

Wireless functionality

ISO 100-102,400

Records up to 4K video at 60fps

