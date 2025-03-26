The OM System Olympus OM-1 may be an older Olympus camera in the line-up, replaced by the OM-1 Mark II, but it still packs an incredibly impressive punch, with high-speed shooting, advanced AF systems, and weather-sealed build quality. It’s also available for a bargain price of just $1199 body only, a massive $850 saving on the RRP, using the link below. If this deal isn’t available near you, check out the offers below, where you’ll find it available for even less if you’re happy to buy used.

Olympus OM-1 at a glance:

20MP Four Thirds Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor

50fps with C-AF, up to 120fps fixed AF

ISO80 – ISO102400 (extended)

1053-point AI detect Quad Pixel AF

5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder, 1.65/0.825x magnification

1.62m-dot 3in vari-angle touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation (upto 8EV)

CINE 4K 60fps video recording

IP53 rating with specific lenses

The last camera made to feature the Olympus branding on the camera body. Photo Joshua Waller

The OM-1 camera offers impressively quick continuous shooting as well as animal detection AF, which includes bird detection, making it one of the best cameras for bird photography. You’ll also find CINE 4K 60p video recording, as well as an impressive 5-axis in-body image stabilisation system. To top all of this off, it also produces lovely looking images, with great colour reproduction. Read my full OM System Olympus OM-1 review.

