One of the best-looking retro cameras on the market, the Nikon Zf, combines great looks with lots of resolution, as it features a 24.5MP full-frame sensor.

Via this Amazon deal, you can now get it with the excellent Nikkor Z 40mm f/2 lens, an ultra-compact prime with a fast f/2 maximum aperture. The clarity, consistency and brightness delivered by this lens will really complement the full-frame sensor inside the Zf so getting both camera and lens for $2036.95 seems a great deal to us.

If you want to know more about the Zf before taking the plunge, check out our original review, which praised the Nikon Zf’s ‘excellent image quality.’ It also won our Readers’ Choice Award in 2024, so you can buy this camera and lens with confidence.

Nikon Zf key features

24.5MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-64,000 (standard)

Up to 14fps continuous shooting

3.69m-dot, 0.8x EVF

3.2in, fully articulated touchscreen

4K 30p video; 4K 60p (1.5x crop); Full HD 120p

The Nikon Zf won the AP Awards Readers’ Choice Award

The camera is also a great buy body-only, as you can use a Nikon F to Z mount adapter so that you can use Nikon DSLR lenses on the camera (so lookout for deals on the FTZII adapter). Or, you could even find other third-party adapters to use even older lenses, for the full-retro look.

