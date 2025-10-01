Now is a great time to buy a high-end DSLR as retailers are keen to shift stock, with all the attention these days on mirrorless cameras (unless you’re Pentax).

While the Canon EOS 5D Mark III is 13 years old now, it still has many virtues, including an upgraded 61 point AF system, not to mention that 22.3MP full-frame sensor.

Via this Amazon US deal, you can now get this powerful and versatile DSLR for the bargain price of $775. Yes it’s ‘refurbished’ rather than new, but is described by Amazon as being in Excellent condition – so you are getting a lot of DSLR for the money.

While the Canon EOS 5D Mark III is dwarfed by the resolution of more modern full-frame cameras, it will be more than enough for most photographers unless you need to print really big.

Note also that the Canon EOS 5D Mark III only records Full HD video, rather than 4k, but again, not a deal breaker for many photographers. For this price, it would work well as a back-up camera too, especially if you already have Canon EF lenses.

Canon EOS 5D Mark III key features

22.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO100 – ISO25,600 (expandable to 102,400)

61-point AF system

6fps continuous shooting

Full HD video recording

See more great deals below.