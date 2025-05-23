Leading retailer Park Cameras has set up a special discount promotion on Canon RF lenses this UK holiday weekend, running until 11:59pm, Monday 26th May.

Simply use the code CANON-10 to save 10% on purchases of a varied range of Canon RF lenses for Canon EOS R mirrorless cameras. You can buy via the link below.

‘This 10% offer doesn’t come round that often, so it will be a good opportunity for Canon users to take advantage of this deal,’ said Park Cameras’ Andy Steel.

Prices start from under £200/$250 for the fast Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM prime lens, so there should be lenses to suit every need and budget. The range has continued to expand since the system was announced back in 2018, to provide a tremendous array of RF-mount lenses for users of every stripe.

Canon R-series mirrorless cameras and RF lenses

Indeed, Canon has done a commendable job of filling out the budget end of the range as well as updating the high-end stuff, so plenty of lenses are now available to those with limited funds for new lenses – and everyone else.

See our major guide to the best Canon RF lenses here. Park Cameras is a long-established retailer with stores in London and West Sussex in the UK and a massive online store. It regularly wins plaudits in Amateur Photographer’s Good Service Awards.