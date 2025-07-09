If you are happy with APS-C sensor cameras rather than full frame the Canon EOS R7 has fallen to a new low price this week.

As we said in our original review, ‘with high-speed shooting, advanced AF tracking, and good battery life, the Canon EOS R7 would make for a great all-round camera… The Canon EOS R7 does a great job of giving high-speed performance and generally high image quality.’ There is now a much wider choice of compatible lenses too, and not just from Canon.

If you feel an APS-C camera such as this one would somehow short-change you with resolution, don’t worry. The 32.5MP sensor delivers rich and detailed images and the Canon EOS R7 is a great choice for wildlife and sports photographer fans too, as it offers 30fps shooting. The ability to record 4k video will also appeal to content creators. So you are getting a lot of camera for your money.

Amazon customers in the US can get the camera for $1499.

For Amazon customers in the UK, the price has fallen to a very tempting £1024.

For the money, the Canon EOS R7 has a great feature set, perfect for action shooting including the ability to shoot at 30fps.

Canon EOS R7 key features

32.5MP APS-C sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (extended)

30fps shooting

4K 60p video

2.36m-dot EVF

3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle LCD

