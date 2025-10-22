It takes a lot to do well in Amateur Photographer’s annual awards, but the Canon EOS R5 Mark II won the coveted Product of the Year Award, being a fantastic full-frame camera.

We described it as ‘a fully-fledged professional camera that handles superbly and is impressively responsive in operation while delivering consistently excellent images.’ The Canon EOS R5 Mark II sports a 45MP sensor, can shoot at up to 30 frames per second, and record 8K video at 60fps, along with many other attractions.

Indeed, in our original glowing review, we said it ‘stakes a strong claim to be the best professional high-resolution, high-speed all-rounder on the market.’

Of course, you get what you pay for, but the Canon EOS R5 Mark II is now cheaper with this tempting Amazon deal. Yes, the camera is refurbished, but it’s in Excellent condition. What are you waiting for?

Canon EOS R5 Mark II key features

45MP stacked CMOS sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (standard)

30 frames per second shooting

8K 60fps internal raw recording

5.76m-dot, 0.76x viewfinder

Eye Control Focus

See our guide to other great mirrorless cameras and more great deals below.