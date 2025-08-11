We’ve found the best budget full-frame Nikon mirrorless camera at the lowest price it’s been all year! The Nikon Z5 body only is available for just $1096 from Amazon US, or you can get the Nikon Z5 with 24-50mm lens, for just £1149 in the UK from Park Cameras, Jessops and others, although you’ll need to be quick, as it looks like stock is running low. Check out more deals below!

Nikon Z5 key features

24.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor

EXPEED 6 image processor

5-axis in-body image stabilisation (IBIS)

0.5in, 3,680k-dot OLED EVF

3.2inch tilting touch-screen (1040K)

4.5fps burst shooting

4K, 30p video recording (cropped)

Dual SD card slots

Should you buy it? For a cheap full-frame mirrorless, the Nikon Z5 is very good value. It has a well-performing full-frame sensor and similar great handling to the more expensive Z6 II; albeit with some key differences. You’ll also find the Nikon Z5 II has been released, which explains why this the original Nikon Z5 is at a reduced price.

What you do get, in the Nikon Z5, is a good performer for static subjects, and access to the full-frame system without spending a fortune – which makes it ideal for beginners and those upgrading to full-frame for the first time. The advantage of the small 24-50mm lens is that it keeps the camera and lens combination nice and compact. Check below to see what deals are available near you, as you may be able to find some great deals on used cameras as well.

See the latest deals here!

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.