Given the uncertain economic times we are living in, it’s not surprising that many people want to cut the costs of photography. The Canon EOS R100 is a good budget camera choice and you can now get it with two lenses at a good price on Amazon.

The Canon EOS R100 is Canon’s entry-level RF-mount APS-C mirrorless camera, and uses a simple design to keep the costs down. This makes it a good choice for everyday photography, and it’s straightforward enough for the whole family to enjoy using. It’s also a good back-up camera.

For your money, you get a very small, portable camera that delivers consistently attractive JPEG files, with well-judged colour and exposure. Another attraction is the brilliant subject recognition autofocus system that’s the highlight feature of Canon’s next model up, the EOS R50.

Via this Amazon deal, you can now get the EOS R100 with two zoom lenses – RF75-300mm F4-5.6 telephoto zoom lens and the RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3. Amazon is even throwing in a free shoulder bag, all for $699.

Canon EOS R100 key features

24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor

ISO 100-12,800; ISO 25,600 (extended)

6.5 fps shooting (3.5fps with C-AF)

2.36m-dot, 0.59x OLED EVF

3in, 1.04m-dot fixed LCD

4K video recording at 25fps

See more great deals below and check out our guide to the best Canon RF lenses.