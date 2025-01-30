If you are looking for a quality mirrorless camera so you can get into vlogging/content creation the Nikon Z30 is a great budget choice and you can now save even more money.

In this Amazon US deal for example it’s on sale with a TON of extras including 16-50mm and 50-250mm lenses, backpack, filter kit and software!

Meanwhile Park Cameras in the UK is also offering the Nikon Z30 with the 16-50mm and 50-250mm lenses – a complete system for £799! Hurry though as supplies are low.

Nikon Z30 with screen tilted forwards, image: Tim Coleman

Nikon Z30 key features

20.9MP APS-C sensor

ISO 100-51,200

11fps continuous shooting

3in, 1.04m-dot vari-angle touch LCD

4K / 30p video

As we said in our original review, the ‘Nikon Z30 brings lovely image quality at a compelling price point. All-in-all the flip touch screen, wide-area continuous AF and tally lamp make for a good shooting experience.’

