If you are looking to keep your costs down along with the weight of your camera bag, the Nikon Z50II is a very tempting choice, offering excellent image quality, particularly in raw, and a high-quality viewfinder.

Via this Amazon US deal, you can get now get the Nikon Z50II with the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR lenses for a great price – $1296.95. That’s a great starter system!

The Nikon Z50II is designed to appeal to first-time camera buyers who have previously been using a smartphone, but now want to take a step up in terms of image quality and interchangeable lenses. It sits roughly alongside the beautifully retro-styled Zfc in Nikon’s line-up, although with the latest tech on board, it’s somewhat more advanced.

Nikon Z50II key features

20MP DX-format CMOS sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (standard)

Up to 11fps continuous shooting

4K 30p video recording; 4K 60p with 1.5x crop

2.36m-dot, 0.68x EVF with 1000-nit brightness 3.2in, 1.04m-dot fully articulated touchscreen

The screen can face pretty much any direction, including forwards. Image credit: Andy Westlake

With an updated body design, brighter viewfinder, much-improved autofocus, and more advanced video features, the Nikon Z50II is a great camera for this price, particularly with two lenses thrown in!

