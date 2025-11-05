With a whole host of improvements over its predecessor, the Nikon Z6III matched or surpassed any other camera in its class on release.

Even though Black Friday doesn’t start until the end of the month, Amazon is now offering a generous discount on this superlative camera, with a fast and bright 50mm f/1.4 Nikkor lens thrown in.

For many portrait, street and travel photographers, this will be all they need – and if you are looking to slim down your system and change to Nikon, or upgrade from a Nikon DSLR, here’s your chance!

Nikon Z6III key features

24.5 MP partially-stacked full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO 100-64,000 (standard)

Up to 20fps shooting

6K 60fps raw video recording

8-stop in-body stabilisation

5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder

3.2in, 2.1m-dot fully articulated screen

Check out our original review for more about the Nikon Z6III and see our guide to the best Nikon Z mount lenses.