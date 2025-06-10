If you want to enjoy the benefits of full-frame cameras – higher resolution, good low light performance, etc – you don’t NEED to go mirrorless, particularly if you want to get the most bang for your buck. Recent DSLRs remain a great choice.

The Nikon D780 was the company’s last ‘new’ DSLR, released in 2020, but it’s far from being an obsolete also-ran or a technological relic.

Indeed, the Nikon D780 encapsulated the best of DSLR technology, so it remains a great buy – particularly with this deal on Amazon.

As we said in our original review, the Nikon D780 is a ‘sensational DSLR…. it’s extremely robust, has a professional build quality, and the sensor produces high quality images even at high ISOs. There is also impressive eye detection in live view mode, and excellent battery life with in-camera USB charging.’

A top view of the Nikon D780 showing its fairly small but valuable top plate LCD panel

Nikon D780 key features

24.5MP full frame CMOS sensor

Nikon F mount

ISO 100-12,800 (ISO 50-204,800 extended)

Hybrid AF system

3.2in, 2,360k-dot tilting touchscreen

12fps continuous shooting in Live View (7fps via OVF)

In-camera USB Type-C charging

