While full-frame cameras have their many virtues, there is still plenty of life left in the Micro Four Thirds format, particularly if you favour smaller, lighter camera bodies and lenses, and want to save money.

One of the best all-round cameras is the very likeable OM-System OM-5, which has now fallen under the magic $1000 price barrier, via this Amazon US deal. It’s in silver, too, a real head turner!

In our original review, we praised the OM-5 for ‘including improved weather-sealing, and image stabilisation. A few other tweaks and additions make this a great camera for photographers, including built-in LiveND.’

OM System OM-5 in hand – Photo: Jeremy Waller

This means you can use the handheld hi-res mode to capture 50MP images, freeing you from having to lug a tripod around.

OM-System OM-5 key features

20.4MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO 200-6400 (extended: L64-25600)

30fps shooting

4K 30p video

2.36m-dot EVF

3inch, 1.04m-dot vari-angle LCD

See below for more deals and check out our guide to the best Micro Four Thirds lenses.