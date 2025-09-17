While some full-frame and medium format purists scoff at Micro Four Thirds cameras, don’t be swayed if you are looking for a powerful, compact, full-frame alternative that won’t weigh you or your bank balance down this autumn.

There is currently a great deal on the OM System OM-1 II camera, a top of the range model from the company formerly known as Olympus. In our review, the OM System OM-1 II got a full five stars, an accolade our notoriously hard-to-please reviewers only give to the finest gear.

Several members of the AP team are firm OM System fans, including myself, online editor Josh Waller and our technical editor, Andy Westlake. So if you buy this camera you will be in good company!

See the camera deal from Amazon US below.

For customers in the UK, there is another great deal on the Olympus M.Zuiko 45 mm F1.8 lens. It’s now reduced to £112 which represents a massive discount of over 60%. I own this lens, it’s fast, light and sharp, so buy one before Amazon changes its mind!

OM System OM-1 II key features

20MP Four Thirds Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor

50fps with C-AF, 120fps fixed AF with extended buffer

ISO80-102,400 (same)

1,053-point AI detect Quad Pixel AF improved, plus added human detection

5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder, 0.83x magnification

1.6m-dot 3inch vari-angle touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation (8.5EV with Sync IS)

LiveGrad ND feature and more

