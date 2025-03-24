Let’s face it, a lot of full frame mirrorless cameras aren’t exactly going to turn heads – while most owners don’t care, it’s still nice to have a high-functioning camera that looks like it wasn’t designed by a robot or a committee.

One of the best examples is the Nikon Zf, which has now fallen in price to £1699.99 thanks to this Amazon deal.

For customers in the UK, CameraWorld is also offering it at the great price of £1683.

As we said in our original review, the Nikon Zf is a ‘a beautifully designed retro style camera with tactile dials that also packs the latest mirrorless technology. It delivers excellent image quality.’ So it really does combine style with substance.

The Zf works nicely with old manual focus SLR lenses, and not just those from Nikon. Credit: Andy Westlake

Nikon Zf key features

24.5MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-64,000 (standard)

Up to 14fps continuous shooting

3.69m-dot, 0.8x EVF

3.2in, fully articulated touchscreen

4K 30p video; 4K 60p (1.5x crop); Full HD 120p

