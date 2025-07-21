The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is the top selling full-frame mirrorless amongst Amazon’s 10 best-selling cameras in the US. It’s now priced at $1999/£1799, and is one of the best value full-frame Canon cameras you can get right now. It features Canon’s most advanced system to date with an impressively reliable AI subject detection autofocus, and continuous shooting up to 40fps with the electronic shutter, and it scored a 5 star GOLD rating in our review.



The 24.2MP Dual Pixel CMOS AF II sensor delivers excellent image quality. With 8 stops of in-body image stabilisation and 6K 60p ProRes raw video recording to an external recorder, it is not just a reliable stills shooter but also an impressive all-rounder too.



In our full review of the Canon EOS R6 Mark II we said that “once you’ve tried it, you may be reluctant to go back to a conventional setup again”.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II at a glance:

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-102,400 (standard)

Up to 40fps shooting

4K 60p video recording

3.69m-dot, 0.76x OLED EVF

3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle screen

EF-mount DSLR lenses work seamlessly using a mount adapter. Image credit: Andy Westlake

For lens recommendations, check out our guide to the best Canon RF-mount lenses.



