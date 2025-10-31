DSLR cameras still have legions of fans, which is not surprising – they are great value, have wonderful bright optical viewfinders and take a big range of reasonably priced lenses.

The Nikon D850 was one of the company’s best DSLRs and we named it the best overall DSLR ever. As we said in our original glowing review, the Nikon D850 is Nikon’s highest resolution full-frame DSLR, with a 45.7MP sensor, and exceptional build quality that make it a DSLR that’s hard to beat. This camera can cope with pretty much anything you throw at it.

Amazon is now selling the Nikon D850 with a 64GB SanDisk memory card and smart shoulder bag for the same price as just the camera. This is a great deal!



Nikon D850 key features

45.4 -million-pixel FX format sensor

55-point AF system

Nikon F-mount

Wireless functionality

ISO 64-102,400

Records up to 4K video at 60fps

