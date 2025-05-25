If you are looking to go full-frame or upgrade from a DSLR or smartphone, the Canon EOS RP is one of the cheapest options. It’s now even better value, both on Amazon US and UK, particularly if you buy body-only.

In our original review, we praised the EOS RP for its easy-to-use layout with plenty of scope for customisation, well-integrated touchscreen interface, fully articulated screen and compatibility with a huge range of EF-mount SLR lenses via the supplied adapter.

Yes, the EOS RP lacks image stabilisation and cuts some other corners in order to keep the cost down, but it’s still an excellent choice when you consider what the full-frame sensor offers, and the wide lens choice – and a good option for getting into video and content creation, too. If you’d rather spend your money on amazing summer travels than pricey camera gear, the Canon EOS RP ticks a lot of boxes and makes a great travel companion.

With this Amazon deal you can now pick it up with the Canon RF 24-105mm lens for $1099 or $799 body only.

Canon EOS RP key features

26.2MP Full-frame sensor

ISO 50-102,400 (extended)

5 fps continuous shooting

2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder

3-in 1.04m-dot fully-articulated touchscreen