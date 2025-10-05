With its rangefinder-style design the full-frame Panasonic Lumix S9 is a good-looking camera with some natty colour choices, and it’s now cheaper, with a lens.

The Panasonic Lumix S9 is a good example of a light, stylish, full-frame camera that should appeal to video-focussed content creators as well as many other demographics, including street photographers.

It also takes a wide range of L-mount lenses, including those from Sigma and Leica, greatly adding to the camera’s versatility (Viltrox also recently joined the L-mount alliance).

Via this Amazon deal, you can now get it with the versatile 18-40mm F4.5-6.3 lens for $1497.99 – a discount of 17% and the lowest price for some time.

Panasonic Lumix S9 key features

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (standard)

Up to 30fps continuous shooting

Video recording at 6K 30fps, 4K 60fps, or Full HD 120fps

3in, 1.84m-dot fully articulated touchscreen

In-body stabilisation: 5 stops, or 6.5 stops with OIS lens

Available in four colours: black, red, green, blue

See more great deals below and check out our guide to other great vlogging cameras.